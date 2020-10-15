ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Families will offer a four-week series for parents and caregivers of young children from 9–10 a.m. every Thursday from Oct. 29 to Nov. 19.
This virtual coffee break, hosted by UMaine Extension Waldo County parent education professional Alicia Greenlaw, offers an informal way to connect with other parents, ask questions, and discuss relevant topics with professionals in the field. Topics will include mindfulness for parents, diversifying a child’s library, co-parenting during COVID-19 and preparing for this holiday season.
The series is free and open to all; registration is required. Register and find more details on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Greenlaw, 207.944.1843; [email protected] More information also is on the UMaine Extension parenting webpage.
