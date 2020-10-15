Democrat Sara Gideon raised more than $39 million for her U.S. Senate campaign in the third quarter of this year, nearly five times the $8 million contributed to the campaign of Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

The fundraising on both sides is fueling a hotly contested U.S. Senate race that has already surpassed $100 million mark when factoring in what has been raised and spent by political action committees that support or oppose candidates.

Gideon, Maine’s Speaker of the House, filed her quarterly fundraising and spending reports with the Federal Election Commission just before the midnight deadline Thursday. The report shows her campaign raised $39.3 million and spent $22 million in July, August and September. She had $22.7 million in cash on hand at the end of September.

Of her recent total, $38.5 million in contributions came from individuals, about $260,000 came from party committees and political action committees and another $538,000 was transferred from other authorized committees.

Collins, who is seeking her 5th term, reported raising about $7.4 million from individuals plus $320,000 from party committees and political action committees during the three-month period ending on Sept. 30, according to a summary of her campaign’s filing posted late Thursday night on the website of the FEC.

Additionally, other political committees raising money to help Collins transferred $581,000 to her campaign. While the full quarterly report was not yet available, the FEC summary said that, to date, Collins campaign had received $25.2 million in total contributions.

Collins reported ending the period with $6.6 million in her campaign coffers.

While an enormous figure by Maine election standards prior to 2020, the roughly $8 million only brought Collins up to Gideon’s levels as of June 30, when the Democrat reported $23 million in total fundraising. Gideon’s total has now topped $62 million since her campaign began.

There are also two independents in the Senate race – Max Linn of Bar Harbor and Lisa Savage of Solon – who are both considered long shots but whose involvement could affect the ranked-choice election. If neither Collins nor Gideon receives a majority of the vote, state election officials will retabulate the ballots with the second- and potentially third-choice preferences of voters who designated Savage or Linn as their first choice.

Savage reported $174,709 in contributions as of Sept. 30 and ended the quarter with just over $42,000 unspent. Linn had yet to file his campaign finance document as of Thursday evening and had not reported any fundraising or spending during the previous quarter.

Maine’s Senate matchup is among a handful of hotly contested races nationwide that will decide which party controls the chamber next year. As a result, the race has shattered every previous record for fundraising and spending in Maine, with much of the money flowing in from donors and organizations in other states.

While both Gideon and Collins have raised record amounts of money for their respective campaigns, outside groups making so-called “independent expenditures” have funneled more money into Maine’s Senate race than the two campaigns combined.

Political action committees, or PACs, as well as super PACs have reported spending more than $71 million to either support or oppose Collins and Gideon, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan organization that tracks money in politics.

The bulk of that money – just shy of $60 million – was spent on the negative ads that are filling television and radio airwaves as well as Mainers’ computer screens and mailboxes. The $58 million in negative spending was equally divided between the two candidates while outside organizations had spent roughly $11 million to directly support either Collins ($7.3 million) or Gideon ($4 million).

The biggest outside spenders in Maine’s Senate race, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, are: the Senate Majority PAC, a Democratic super PAC ($14.4 million); the National Republican Senatorial Committee ($13.7 million); the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC ($9.7 million); 1820 PAC, a pro-Collins super PAC ($8 million); Women Vote!, a pro-Gideon super PAC ($3.6 million) and End Citizens United, a pro-Gideon PAC ($2.1 million).

