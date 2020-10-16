Keith and Renee Dellavalle are pleased to announce the graduation of their son, Fletcher Francesco from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
Fletcher received his Bachelor of Science Degree after undergoing a grueling twenty month, non-stop curriculum that afforded no summer vacations and many 8-10 hour class days.
This occasion is doubly momentous in that there are no dormitories on campus. Because of this, Fletcher lived alone in an apartment, cooking his own meals and paying rent and utilities. He awoke on time and biked to school every day. Quite a change from leaving Rangeley to living on your own two thousand miles away! Valuable life lessons one cannot put a price on.
In addition to this milestone in Fletcher’s education, he had also previously become a certified yoga instructor having graduated from the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Congratulations also to Fletcher’s cousin Wyatt for receiving his bachelor’s degree this past spring, making them the first two in the family to receive them. Great job boys!
