WILTON – Donald and Louise Oakes of Wilton were honored by their seven children and spouses on their 65th anniversary September 13 at LaFleur’s restaurant in Jay.

Mr Oakes and the former Louise “Dolly” Cornelio were married September 17, 1955 in Riley at Saint Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church by the Reverend William Kelly.

Attached was given by sending law Shepard Swain who also congratulated the couple. Also attending was Angie law the original matron of honor from Farmington. Best man James Cornelio from Brunswick was unable to attend. A delicious sit down dinner was served by the LaFleur’s staff. The two-layer blueberry cake was made by Grant’s bakery from Lewiston. It was a gift from sister Gloria and brother in law Richard Tardif.

Attending the special event was Debra Marquis from Hartford, Diane Janelle from Westbrook, Dolores Tuttle from Wilton, David and Sue Oaks from Dixfield, Donny and Teresa Oakes from Livermore, Doreen and Shepherd Swain from New Vineyard, Daniel Oakes and fiancé Yuleida from Texas. Also a few friends and relatives attended. The couple also have 19 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. They received gifts and cards. After the event they hosted a small karaoke gathering at their home with daughter Debbie as the DJ.

