The Farmington Public Library is holding a book sale on Saturday, October 31, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The sale will be hosted outdoors by the main entrance to the library, and you determine the price by simply making a donation for the books you want. We ask that all customers wear masks and practice social distancing. The use of hand sanitizer is encouraged. All books will have been quarantined for at least a week. Please take as many as you want, but handle as few as possible. You can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win an original Stanley Keirstead painting, generously donated to the library by the Keirstead estate! Cards with Keirstead prints will also be available.
We are grateful for all of the previous donations of books and are currently only accepting donations of children’s books. The donations need to be at the library by October 24. If you have any questions, please call 578-0286.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley area priest named winner of food pantry recipe challenge
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Lakes Region Inspects Record Boats
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Our 14th Annual Trip into the Wilds of Maine …these adventures are never redundant, but ARE always great fun!
-
The Rangeley Highlander
September Savage Stats
-
The Franklin Journal
Free online programs for your future