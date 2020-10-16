REGION — New Ventures Maine (NVME) has been helping people experiencing unexpected challenges for over 40 years. This year, whether people are in need of a fresh start in a new job or field, looking to start a business, or wanting to better manage their resources, NVME has online classes and coaching that can help.

Through online tuition-free classes, workshops, and individual coaching, NVME helps people find good jobs, start or return to college, gain certification, launch small businesses, increase personal money management skills, and build their assets. Both daytime and evening online workshops are offered. Individual appointments are available by video conference or by phone.

In times of uncertainty, you can find peace of mind by focusing on what you can control. Visit newventuresmaine.org for their fall offerings or call (800) 442-2092 for more information.

New Ventures Maine is a program of the University of Maine at Augusta, an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution.

