To the Editor:
I’d like to suggest that Lance Harvell would make a good and useful county commissioner. I met him shortly after I retired and moved back to Farmington. He showed up at my door to find out why a Republican had a Janet Mills sign on his lawn. I explained that I had been so busy in NJ that I was ignorant of Maine’s politics. I had known Janet and a bunch of other Mills for years. I appreciated Janet’s intelligence and unsentimental, acerbic wit.
He appreciated that as well and we parted friends. Janet got my vote, as I had promised, but Lance and I have been in constant contact since then, sharing books, experiences, and ideas.
This long association convinced me of his quick intelligence, broad interests, versatility, and intense concentration on whatever job he takes on.
His years of serving in Maine’s legislature should prove important since the business of Maine’s county commissions is entangled in state government. He’s principled but familiar with the arts of compromise and negotiation when these are required. As far as I can tell Lance had no permanent enemies except ungovernable stupidity.
I expect him to give a fair, and sharp-eyed hearing to every request that comes before the county commission. Although no kind of skinflint Lance is not inclined to get generous with other people’s money. As a taxpayer I find that especially appealing.
John N. Frary
Farmingon.
