WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Oct. 6
Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 246; Wayne Doyen 202; Jeff Fournier 191;
Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 646; Jeff Fournier 525; Wayne Doyen 512
Mens High Game handicap: Tony White 269; Wayne Doyen 247; Mike Crandall 239;
Mens High Series handicap: Tony White 715; Mike Crandall 663; Wayne Doyen 647
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 181; Cleo Barker 162; Cathy Walton 154;
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 473, Cathy Walton 397 Cleo Barker 391
Women’s High Game handicap: Cleo Barker 251; Jenna Bullen 246; Peggy Needham 222
Women’s High Series handicap: Jenna Bullen 669; Cleo Barker 658; Peggy Needham 596
Wednesday Night Ladies October 7.
Teams: Designs by Darlene – 39-9; Team #4- 34-14;Mines in the Gutter – 30-18; Just One More – 21-27; Bowling Belles – 18-30.
Games: Lynn Chellis 191; Gayle Donahue – 143, Kelly Couture – 143, Vicky Kinsey – 141, Lisa Dube – 138, Kay Seefeldt – 138, Michelle Perkins – 124, Katie Dube – 119.
Series: Series: Lynn Chellis – 476, Kay Seefeldt – 397, Gayle Donahue – 387, Kelly Couture – 373, Vicky Kinsey – 371, Lisa Dube – 360, Katie Dube – 321, Carol North – 321.
