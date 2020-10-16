WINTHROP — Writer Scott Douglas will give a virtual presentation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, hosted by the Bailey Library. The event is part of a yearlong series celebrating Maine’s bicentennial that explores outdoor recreation in Maine. The public is invited to attend via Zoom by visiting baileylibrary.org/athome and navigating to the “Virtual Events” tab. For help attending, email director Richard Fortin at [email protected]

Douglas will give a presentation focusing on his book, “Running Is My Therapy: Relieve Stress and Anxiety, Fight Depression, Ditch Bad Habits, and Live Happier,” which addresses how depression uniquely impacts each one of us, and how to harness the mental health benefits of running. Douglas will discuss the evidence for running as an effective intervention for depression and anxiety, and explore the links between exercise, mood, and well being.

Douglas is a contributing editor for Runner’s World. He has also been the editor of Running Times and the Runner’s World news channel. He has written several other books, including the New York Times bestseller “Meb for Mortals” and “Advanced Marathoning.” He lives in South Portland.

