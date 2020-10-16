Dylan Christl relaxes on a tree swing in front of her home in Auburn on Friday morning. “I am in between Zoom classes and taking a break,” she said on a back swing just before the rain set in. More rain is expected in the area Saturday. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles