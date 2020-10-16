A recipe challenge sponsored by Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry program provided an opportunity for Mainers to put their recipes and cooking knowledge to the test while helping local parish food ministries in the process.

Forty entries were submitted, with Fr. Anthony Kuzia, CM, pastor of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish (Our Lady of the Lakes Church, Oquossoc; St. Luke Church, Rangeley; St. John Church, Stratton; Bell Chapel at Sugarloaf Moountain, Carrabassett Valley), emerging as the winner with his “Spam and Potato Bake” creation.

The rules for the challenge were simple: all were welcome to submit a recipe for any main dish, but all of the ingredients had to be items that can be found at a local community food pantry. This year’s challenge was called “The Amazing Potato,” with each recipe required to feature the vegetable.

“Our Lady of the Lakes in Oquossoc will receive $1,000 to go for needs in their local food pantry,” said Susan McGaulley, manager of the Parish Social Ministry program.

The challenge was created to support and engage the food and nutrition ministries throughout the Diocese of Portland.

An electronic version of all of the recipes submitted will be made available for all parish food pantries and soup kitchens to use. For a copy of the recipes, email [email protected] For more information about Parish Social Ministry, call 207-523-1161 or visit www.ccmaine.org/parish-social-ministry.