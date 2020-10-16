REGION —The Totally Trades Conference, coordinated by New Ventures Maine, will be offered virtually this fall with an online Totally Trades Career Week, October 19 – 23. The sessions are designed to encourage girls to consider careers in fields traditionally underrepresented by women. Five virtual workshop sessions will be offered to girls currently enrolled in Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, those considering pursuing non-traditional employment in the five career sectors represented or enrolling in future CTE programs. The career sectors being highlighted are Bridge and Highway Building Trades, Communications and Technology Trades, Automotive Trades, Public Safety Careers, and Building Trades.

“We want to provide girls in grades 8-12 with information and support in career sectors of interest to them. Maine’s career and technical education schools and Community College system are doing amazing work introducing students to programs such as building and metal trades, automotive technology, and heavy equipment operations as well as other trade and technical careers. These careers, for the most part, are considered high wage and high opportunity in Maine and the United States,” said Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau, conference planner for New Ventures Maine – a statewide community outreach program of the University of Maine at Augusta.

The workshops are free, and open to girls in grades 8 through 12 who are exploring or considering employment in the featured career sectors. Funding for the virtual Totally Trades Career Week is provided by the Maine Department of Education/CTE and the Maine Department of Transportation. Additional support and in-kind contributions are provided by businesses and community partners.

Individuals seeking more information on the virtual Totally Trades Career Week sessions, or interested in registering should contact Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau at 207-768-9635 or [email protected] or check out our website at www.totallytradesmaine.org.

filed under: