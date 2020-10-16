LIVERMORE FALLS — A man was seriously injured when he was assaulted and a female victim received minor injuries after two local residents broke into their house on Haines Corner Road on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police say the two suspects, a brother and sister, fled the scene but were arrested later after their vehicle was located at a store.

The break-in was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Lt. Joseph Sage said he arrived at the home to find one male victim semi-conscious and badly injured. He was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center due to the severity of the injuries, Sage said. The female victim had minor injuries and had barricaded herself in the basement, Sage said. Both victims are in their mid-30s, Sage said.

Maine State Police located the suspects’ vehicle at the Mallard Mart, formerly Pike’s Corner Oasis, on Route 133 in Livermore Falls. They had driven around for about 40 minutes before going to Mallard Mart, Sage said.

Lindsey Pollis, 36, of Livermore Falls was arrested without incident on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated criminal mischief.

Her brother, Joshua Pollis, 35, also of Livermore Falls, allegedly resisted arrest and was shocked with a Taser, Sage said. He was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated criminal mischief. Maine State Police also charged him with refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Sage said. He had two outstanding warrants for unrelated crimes. He was taken by ambulance to CMMC to be evaluated because he was stunned with a Taser Sage said.

Both Lindsey Pollis and Joshua Pollis were taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

The male victim was reportedly assaulted with the suspects’ hands and feet, Sage said, and the two parties were acquainted.

After the initial response to the scene of the assault, Sage said he put out a county- and statewide alert to be on the lookout for the suspects. Law enforcement, including state police, Maine Warden Service and Jay police converged on the area. Livermore Falls Fire Rescue medical responders also assisted at the scene.

A conviction on the aggravated charges carries a maximum 10 years in prison and up to $20,000 fine for each. A conviction on a refusing to submit to arrest could be punishable by up to 364 days in prison and a $2,000 fine.

« Previous

filed under: