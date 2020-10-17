PRESQUE ISLE — Maine’s moose hunt is busier this year than in recent seasons, and it’s reaching the end of the second of four stretches of hunting.
The state approved more than 3,100 moose permits this year. That was an increase of 11% from the previous fall. The number of people seeking a permit also ticked up to more than 65,000.
The hunt is broken up into four stretches that take place in different parts of the state. The second stretch, which focuses on northern and Downeast Maine, ends on Saturday. The remaining stretches focus on the far northern and southwestern parts of the state and take place later in the fall.
The state’s “Maine Resident Only Day” for moose hunters is Oct. 31.
