NORWAY – Leon Burgess Jr., 72, passed away unexpectedly Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 at his home with his sister by his side.He was born April 19, 1948 in Norway the son of Leon, Sr. and Julia (Harney) BurgessLeon was a US Marine veteran of the Vietnam War. Leon was a member of a lot of organizations. He would like to be remembered for his time with Central Maine Detachment 810 Marine Corps League. He did most of his important volunteer work with the Marines. He was generous and helpful to all the fundraiser projects. His volunteerism with the Maine Veterans Home (South Paris) was another one of his passions. Leon worked as a cook in earlier years and retired from Maine Machine Products.He is survived by his sister Sharon Swanson; nieces and nephews.Leon was predeceased by a sister Judy Austin in 1995.A private interment will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in his memory to:Marines Toys for TotsGift ProcessingAdministrator18251 QuanticoGateway Dr.Triangle, VA 22172 or:South ParisVeterans Home477 High St. South Paris, ME 04281