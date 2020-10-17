LEWISTON – Rose M. Carbonneau of Lewiston passed away to be with Dad Sunday Oct. 11, 2020. She was born on Dec. 24, 1938. She was raised by Anne Lamb and Walter Lamb.

Rose and her husband Al loved the ocean and opened a bussines, Al’s Seafood of Auburn. She loved cooking and preparing delicious meals, and gardening. Rose loved her children and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much.

She is predeceased by her oldest son Gary Montminy, youngest son Craig Montminy; and her husband Albert Carbonneau. She is survived by her daughter Catherine Rousseau and husband Kevin Rousseau and Steven Montminy and wife Sue Montminy and daughter Susan Allison; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

« Previous