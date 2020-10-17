The New England Patriots went back to work Saturday in preparation for their twice-postponed game against Denver even as they added three more players to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Offensive lineman Shaquille Mason and defensive lineman Derek Rivers were added to the list on Saturday, as was running back Sony Michel, who was already on injured reserve because of a leg injury. The moves come a day after center James Ferentz was added to the COVID-19 list, prompting the team to cancel practice Friday and close its facility.

A Patriots spokesman said the team was proceeding with its usual day-before walkthrough, but all meetings would be virtual.

The Broncos had coronavirus news of their own Saturday. Running backs coach Curtis Modkins tested positive and didn’t make the trip to New England. He is in isolation and has no symptoms.

The Patriots canceled practice Friday and later placed center James Ferentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Elsewhere, the Jacksonville Jaguars said a practice-squad player tested positive. The team placed 12 players on the practice squad COVID-19 list, 11 of them because they have been in close proximity with the infected teammate.

It benefited Jacksonville that it separates practice-squad players from those on the 53-man roster, creating an extra level of protection to help prevent an outbreak.

The Jaguars also placed defensive end Josh Mauro on the regular COVID-19 list. He had been suspended the first five weeks of the regular season but rejoined the team Monday and spent the week with the practice squad.

Those on the list will need three negative tests to be removed. The Jaguars (1-4) are confident they will host Detroit (1-3) on Sunday as scheduled, even though they held football activities remotely Saturday as part of NFL safety protocols.

Atlanta, Indianapolis, Carolina and Baltimore have also dealt with COVID issues in recent days.

The Colts had four positive tests that came up negative upon retesting. The Falcons returned to their facility one day after abandoning it because of a second positive test.

New England already had the Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four earlier positive coronavirus tests by players, including quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Newton, Gilmore and practice-squad player Bill Murray returned to practice this week. Defensive tackle Byron Cowart, who tested positive Oct. 11, remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns, who played the Colts on Sunday, had zero positive tests Friday and their building was open. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was ill and sent home Thursday and not allowed to practice Friday, had his second negative test in 24 hours. That clears him to play Sunday at Pittsburgh.

The Ravens placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team isn’t saying if he tested positive or came in close contact with someone infected.

The Falcons left as scheduled for Sunday’s game at Minnesota, but defensive end John Cominsky was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive line coaches Tosh Lupoi and Jess Simpson did not make the trip.

The Falcons have moved Edmond Robinson and defensive tackle Chris Slayton from the practice squad to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements.

Earlier this week, the team placed rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Falcons had to shut their facility Thursday but reopened Friday after one nonplayer tested positive.

The Panthers placed guard/center Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19, list five days after he played against Atlanta.

« Previous