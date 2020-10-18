BRUNSWICK – David Provot died peacefully at his home in Brunswick, on Oct. 5, 2020, with the caring Sunnybrook staff by his side after a long illness.

David requested that there be no funeral service, but a sharing of memories and celebration of life will be arranged later.

Contributions in his name may be made to

Midcoast Humane

190 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011, or call

(207) 449-1366 x109.