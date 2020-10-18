MEXICO – Thomas A. Mowat Jr., 58, passed away Friday Oct. 16, 2020 at his home in Mexico, surrounded by his family, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Rumford on March 5, 1962, the son of Thomas A. Sr. and Delores Young Mowat. He attended Mexico schools and graduated from Mexico High School in 1980.

Tom was happiest in the woods and worked there all of his life. He could often be found spending time tinkering in the garage and liked many outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing and riding his wheeler and snowmobile. Tom loved spending time with his friends at the Knotty Moose and especially enjoyed rides with his best friend, Tom Averill. He also appreciated the excellent care he was given by his sister, Becky, and his mother during this battle with cancer, which allowed him to spend his last days at his home.

Tom is survived by his mother; a daughter, Ashley Rich and her sons, Cole and Clayton; two sisters, Becky Fontaine and Beth Bourassa (Erik), all of Mexico; and two nieces, Megan Fontaine Neary (Mark) of Norway and Kaylee Bourassa of Mexico.

He was predeceased by his father this past March; and grandparents, George and Ferdona Young and James and Elizabeth Mowat.

Interment will be held on Monday, Oct. 19 at Pineview Cemetery in Roxbury at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Knotty Moose, 1359 Roxbury Notch Road, Roxbury. Arrangements are under the direction of Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin Street, Rumford.