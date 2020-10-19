Monday, October 19
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
NFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
FOX, NFLN — Kansas City at Buffalo
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds
Early Tuesday
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds
-
