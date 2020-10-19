STONEHAM — A tractor trailer overturned on Main Street, pinning the driver in the cab Monday morning.

The accident occurred near 463 Main St. The driver of the vehicle was extricated with assistance from the Stoneham Fire Department.

The extent of the driver’s injuries and the cause of the rollover are unknown at this time.

Main Street is also Route 5.

This story will be updated.

