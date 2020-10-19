STONEHAM — A tractor trailer overturned on Main Street, pinning the driver in the cab Monday morning.
The accident occurred near 463 Main St. The driver of the vehicle was extricated with assistance from the Stoneham Fire Department.
The extent of the driver’s injuries and the cause of the rollover are unknown at this time.
Main Street is also Route 5.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation / World
Trump attacks ‘Fauci and these idiots’ in effort to boost staffers’ morale
-
Nation / World
U.S. charges 6 Russian intelligence officers in vast hacking campaign
-
Oxford Hills
Tractor trailer overturns in Stoneham
-
Election 2020
Presidential debate is a chance for Donald Trump to generate momentum
-
Maine
Missing hiker and her dog safely walk out of Maine woods