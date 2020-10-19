A pedestrian, reflected in a mirror, is walking towards Underhill Arena on the Bates College Campus where COVID-19 testing is conducted. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Lisbon High School goalkeeper Sarah Moore deflects a shot by Madison Drew of Oak Hill during the second half in Wales on October 14, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Ed Jillson would have a line of cars a half mile long in front of his Sabattus sugarhouse if Sunday was Mane Maple Sunday, which was canceled in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jillson did host a Fall in Love with Maple event on his farm Sunday, but found some time to work in the fields. “This is a 1939 (tractor),” said Jillson. “I was born in 40.” Jillson bought the tractor in 1966 for $500. “The motor is as good as the day I bought it,” said Jillson. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Jordan Davis answers 8-year-old Christian Taylor’s questions about the use of a hydrometer during the Fall in Love with Maple event at Maple Rush Sugarhouse in Sabattus on October 11. 2020. Davis and his extended family opened their sugarhouse to visitors with restrictions in place. Only five people were allowed in the sugarhouse at one time and Davis had at least one group of people waiting to come inside throughout the day. “It’s been a great weekend for us,” said Davis’ father, Scott Davis. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is introduced to a crowd October 10, 2020 at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 567 in Lewiston. She was in Maine campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Jane Mitchell of Greene looks for space to put costumes at Community Little Theatre in Auburn on Saturday. Volunteers organized over 80 years of handmade and donated costumes, said CLT president John Blanchette. “Since we are dark, these are the projects that we can do,” Blanchette explained about how theatre productions have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The actors and technicians would come back tomorrow,” said Blanchette, but a CLT survey indicates that only one third of people would be comfortable coming to see a show. Volunteers organized six former classrooms of costumes, cleaned and prepared walls for paint. “We had a great turnout today,” said Blanchette. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Cooper McGray of Leavitt Area High School gets a shot past Poland Regional High School goalkeeper Trevor Robbins during the second half in Poland on October 10, 2020. McGray’s goal was one of four second-half goals scored by the Hornets. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Abbie Graiver, right, from Stephens Memorial Hospital and Ashleigh Barker, from The Progress Center, load up the remainder of the food after the first Drive Through Food Distribution event in Norway on Tuesday. Stephens Memorial Hospital, Norway Savings Bank and The Progress Center partnered with the Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile to offer fresh produce, perishable and non-perishable items to people in need in the Oxford Hills area. The group supplied boxes to 125 families on Tuesday and had a line starting 45 minutes before the event started. Their next Drive Through Food Distribution event will be on November 24th in the parking lot of the hospital. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Rit and Tara Leslie take their three dogs, from left to right, Poppy, Fenway, and River, for a walk. Rit said “Since COVID, we’ve been getting out walking at lunch every day; we both work from home now.” Their newest dog, River, eight weeks old, whom they call their “empty nest dog”, was purchased after their youngest child left for college. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Week In Photos
