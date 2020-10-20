AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Melissa Cutler-Rinaldi to the team at its Auburn location.

Cutler-Rinaldi grew up in Turner and attended Edward Little High School in Auburn. After graduating, she attended Central Maine Community College in Auburn. She is a former life insurance agent, along with a certified nursing assistant for 15 years. This previous experience greatly enhanced her customer service skills and will allow her to assist her clients with understanding and compassion.

She comes to Fontaine as a licensed sales agent. Cutler-Rinaldi resides on a small farm in Wales with her husband, son, stepdaughter and granddaughter.

