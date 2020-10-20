AUBURN – Carol Ann “Parka” Simisky, 64, of Auburn, born May 25, 1956 to Carroll and Myrtle(Phillips) Parker, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2020 at Clover Manor Healthcare, following at least eight years of Frontal Temporal Dementia (Alzheimers). Carol was a fighter and tried to carry on being independent even though she knew what was happening, always being funny and especially laughing.

She had a love for music having loved playing the guitar and singing, with a special liking to Beatles music, concerts, the beach and her many plants. She always had a love of her dogs or cats in her life and of course her many special close friends whom family will be forever thankful for as she became more needy.

Carol was a 1974 graduate of Edward Little High School, and then graduated from The Auburn Maine School of Commerce, worked for several years at Geiger Bros. and later she went to Casco Bay College receiving a certificate in Travel and Tourism in Portland landing a job at AAA Travel in Portland and also Auburn before her early retirement because of her illness. She took many trips in the states as well as out of the country, especially enjoying her trip with her husband ‘Scrapper’ to Greece before he passed.

She leaves behind her loving brother James Parker and sister Priscilla Agurkis; her two nieces Lisa Lockhart and husband Peter of Auburn, and Stephanie Agurkis and husband Briggs Seekins of Groton, NY; her stepsons, Paul, Jessie and Clifford Simisky of Portland.

She is predeceased by her parents Carroll and Myrtle Parker of Auburn; and her husband Paul Simisky of Portland.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to her life by visiting her guest book at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com/

Visitation Fortin Auburn Saturday Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., followed by service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care & direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545.

Those wishing to make donations in her memory may do so to:

The First

Universalist Church

169 Pleasant St.

Auburn, ME 04210 or:

The Alzheimer’s Assoc.

225 N. Michigan Ave.

Flr. 17

Chicago, IL 60601

« Previous