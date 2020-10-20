Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Rhonda Drouin, 51, of Lisbon, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7 p.m. Monday on Royalborough Road in Durham.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Malela Abdullahi, 19, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Raquel V. Toussaint, 47, of Auburn at 8:25 a.m. Friday on Russell Street. Abdullahi’s 2011 BMW and Toussaint’s 2020 BMW received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Shanelle D. Coolidge, 38, of New Sharon struck a vehicle driven by Grace E. S. Pepin, 18, of Lewiston at 10:20 a.m. Saturday on Sabattus Street. Coolidge’s 2017 Subaru and the 2014 Volkswagen driven Pepin and owned by Julie A. Clark of Lewiston received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Kailyn A. Clinton, 23, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Reilly D. Campbell, 21, of Lewiston at 2:48 p.m. Monday on College Street. Clinton’s 2004 Mazda and Campbell’s 2015 Subaru were towed.

