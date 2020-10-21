REGION — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers nationwide about online retailer The Flyest Kicks, LLC. The company operates the website theflyestkicks.com, which says it “acts as a middleman between buyers and sellers” of upscale sneakers. The site was just created in April 2020.

BBB has received 53 customer complaints since June from 19 states and Washington, D.C. The Flyest Kicks has failed to respond to 17 of the complaints, seven remain unresolved and another 18 are still pending. The Flyest Kicks has an F rating with BBB due to unanswered and unresolved complaints.

In addition to sending individual complaints to the company as they were received, BBB of the Mid-South sent the company a letter by email and USPS on August 19, 2020, expressing its concern about the number and nature of the complaints. BBB asked the company to submit a plan to address the underlying problems. The company has not responded to BBB’s request.

Complaints allege that customers placed orders online but never received their products. Some complainants said they received the wrong items. Complaints also cite a lack of responsiveness by the company when contacted with concerns about orders or requests for refunds.

A woman in Ohio made a $280 purchase and never received the shoes. She said, “I have reached out to the company multiple times via email and I tried to contact them through the numbers online without a response.”

A California man who purchased shoes from the website said he never received them. He told the BBB that he ordered them in May, and has yet to hear anything from the company. He said, “It’s been over 3 months. No shoes and no refund.”

A Texas woman ordered shoes as a birthday gift for her son. More than a month later the wrong shoes were delivered. She said, “He received a pair of shoes, but not the ones we ordered! The day my son received the shoes he contacted the company via email and let them know they sent the wrong shoes. The disappointed look on his face! I’m simply trying to get the correct shoes we ordered for his birthday.” Her complaint remains unresolved.

