REGION — Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties (LVFSC) will hold their 2020 Annual Meeting, open and free to the public, on October 29 from 4:15- 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at one of the three LVFSC learning center locations (Farmington, Livermore Falls, and Phillips) and will be shared live on the internet using the ZOOM platform. If planning to attend, please call 500-3131 or email at [email protected] The meeting will feature videos of poetry readings by this year’s poetry contest winners and tributes to members of the community for their special contributions made this year. The regular business of annual reports and election of directors and officers will be conducted. For more information visit the LVFSC website at westernmaineliteracy.org.
