100 Years Ago: 1920

A meeting of the Girls club of the High St. Congregational church, Auburn, will be held at the vestry this evening. On Wednesday, an all day meeting of the Social Workers will be held in the vestry, with a harvest dinner at noon.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Anyone missing a talking crow? If so, Auburn police have it. Sunday afternoon Dennis G. Boldue of 17 Fulton St. called the APD and said he had a talking crow. Bolduc said Sunday night that the bird appeared on the roof and remained in the area throughout the day. His son, Michael, 12, kept talking to the bird and after saying “Hello” to it several times, the bird replied with “Hello.” The bird obviously was tame and Bolduc said it would hop onto a person’s lap to eat popcorn offered to it. Late Sunday afternoon Bolduc advised Auburn police of the situation and Patrolman Daniel Blanchard brought the bird to the police station, being nipped on the hand twice in the process.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Woman’s Hospital Association at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is holding a harvest moon dance Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Ramada Inn in Lewiston. Chairwomen for the event are Jennifer Lynch and Lois Marden. Nick Knowlton will be the disc jockey and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Proceeds for this event will benefit the pediatric intensive care unit at CMMC.

