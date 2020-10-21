AUBURN – Irene A. Andrews, 95, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Androscoggin Hospice House surrounded by her family. She was born in Lewiston on Jan. 10, 1925 to Henry and Irma Chenard.

She married the love of her life, William Andrews on May 3, 1952. She was known for her great humor, love for her family and enjoyed many days at the ocean.

She is survived by her four daughters, Constance, Joann, Anita, Lynda, and their significant others; her grandchildren, Lacy, Brandon, Meagan, Lauren, Emily, Ian; five great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jacoby, Gabriel, Jackson, Lillian.

She is predeceased by her parents; husband; five siblings; one granddaughter, Ashley; and great-grandson, Elroy.