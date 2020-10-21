TURNER – Sally Timberlake Powell passed away on Oct. 16, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 6, 1952 to Merton and Reda (White) Timberlake in Norway. She graduated from Glen Cove Bible College in Rockport in 1973. She met her husband Andy in college, and they married one week after college graduation.

She then went on to become a piano teacher as well as a professional crafter. She enjoyed gardening, yard sales and collecting cow memorabilia. Sally loved spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew Powell Sr.; son, Andrew Powell Jr., son, Matthew Powell and wife Briana, daughter, Rebecca and partner Melissa, son, Daniel and wife Beth; grandchildren, Timothy, Joy, Austin, Daniel, Colby and Addison; brother, Joseph Timberlake of Bowling Green, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Merton and Reda Timberlake; two brothers, Robert and Mark and sister Sara.

Funeral services will be held on Oct. 24 at Calvary Baptist Church, 20 North Main Street, Turner at 1 p.m. with an hour of visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Turner Village Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com