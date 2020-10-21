AUBURN – It is with sad hearts we announce the passing of Suzanne Terese Bonenfant Labbe, 53, of Auburn. She passed suddenly at home on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She was born in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School class of 1985.

She enjoyed an early career with Lewiston Sun Journal, then found her niche with PerSe for 20 years and most recently with Ensemble doing medical billing.

She married Arthur R. Labbe, her husband of 14 years, gaining a stepdaughter, Chantelle L. Herman of Terre Haute, Ind.

She is predeceased by her parents, Ronald P. and Marguerite R. Paradis Bonenfant; and Sue was the youngest of their six children. She is survived by four brothers, Gerard P. and wife Michele Dewitt Bonenfant of Monmouth, Daniel P. and wife Barbara A. Hayford Bonenfant of Whitefield, Marc D. and wife Denise Couturier Bonenfant of Colorado Springs, Colo., Thomas J. Bonenfant of Greenland, N.H., and sister, Anne M. Bonenfant Earle and husband Michael R. Earle of Eddington. She enjoyed her 12 nieces and nephews who she adored all.

Sue had a great wit and was as tender-hearted as she was fierce. She and husband Arthur enjoyed Sunday drives to explore lighthouses, loved listening to her husband drum in both the Bath and Hallowell Community Bands and was proud to be a part of the Kora Temple Ladies.

In lieu of a funeral service due to Covid-19 the family will be hosting a memorial in early summer with a visit to the Nubble Lighthouse and Celebration of Life at Portland Head, with interment at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Friends of Nubble” at http://www.nubblelight.org/donate/ a trust to maintain and preserve Sue’s favorite lighthouse for future generations to enjoy.