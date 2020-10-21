Greg Boardman of Lewiston acknowledges the audience after his Oasis of Music at the Basilica performance in Lewiston on Wednesday. Boardman played Franco-American folk music on his fiddle in the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul chapel. Performers entertain every Wednesday at 12:30 in the chapel. Shows are free and masks are required by the 35 people admitted and seated with social distance in mind. Jim Gallant will perform Oct. 28. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Greg Boardman of Lewiston performs during the weekly Oasis of Music at the Basilica in Lewiston on Wednesday. Boardman played Franco-American folk music on his fiddle in the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul chapel. Performers entertain in the chapel every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Shows are free and masks are required by the 35 people admitted and seated with social distance in mind. Jim Gallant will perform Oct. 28. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
