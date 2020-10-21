NORWAY — Vice President and co-founder of Pink Feather Foundation Jen Kyllonen addressed the Rotary Club of Oxford Hills recently, sharing her passion for the program and giving the history of the organization.
Kyllonen said it is a teachers’ outreach program to provide “clothing to Maine’s students with dignity.” Teachers can go to foundation website with a student, and they can “shop” for a week’s worth of clothing. Once the order is received, volunteers fill the order from the racks of gently used clothing that has been donated. The order is placed in a Pink Feather Foundation box wrapped in tissue paper and sealed with a pink feather. The box is hand-delivered to the teacher to share with the student.
The foundation, a 501 C-3 nonprofit organization, is at 822 Main St., Oxford, and is always in need of volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays.
For more information, to volunteer or make a donation, contact Kyllonen at 207-576-1589 or go to Facebook.
