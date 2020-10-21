Wednesday, October 21
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi State at Louisiana State
8 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Auburn
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Samsung at KT
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: CA Independiente vs. Antigua GFC, Preliminary Round, Panama City, Panama
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds
Early Thursday
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at Hanwha
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds
