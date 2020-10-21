Wednesday, October 21

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi State at Louisiana State

8 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Auburn

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Samsung at KT

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: CA Independiente vs. Antigua GFC, Preliminary Round, Panama City, Panama

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds

Early Thursday

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at Hanwha

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds

