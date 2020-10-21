FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series presents award-winning poet Amy Woolard as the popular program’s second reader of the season. Woolard will read from her work in a remote live reading at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 22. The reading will be followed by a question and answer talkback with the poet.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, the live, remote event is only open to a limited number of attendees. Those interested in attending must sign up. The event will only take place online.To receive a link to the free, virtual reading, please email Amy Neswald, UMF professor of creative writing, at [email protected]

Woolard’s debut poetry collection “Neck of the Woods” was awarded the 2018 Alice James Award from Alice James Books. Her poems have appeared in the New Yorker, The Paris Review, and Poetry, among others. Woolard’s non-fiction essays and articles have been featured in The Rumpus, Slate, The Guardian, and The Virginia Quarterly Review.

By day, Woolard is a legal aid attorney working on civil rights policy and legislation.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.

