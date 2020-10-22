NORWAY — People across the Oxford Hills, greater Bethel, and the River Valley areas completed more than 700 outdoor activities to earn $6,500 in donations to local food pantries as part of the Second Nature Adventure Challenge that wrapped up on October 12.

Developed by the Maine West initiative, the program challenged people in northern Oxford County to earn cash contributions to local food pantries by completing 300 outdoor activities and logging them on the popular Maine Trailfinder website. In response, more than 200 people signed up for the challenge – logging more than 700 hiking, walking, biking, rolling, swimming, and paddling activities between July 18 and October 12.

“The public response to the Second Nature Adventure Challenge was hugely encouraging,” said Brendan Schauffler, facilitator of the Oxford County Wellness Collaborative and program coordinator for the Challenge. “It’s been great to see people taking part in healthy, outdoor recreation activities while supporting local food pantries at the same time.”

Schauffler also credited the important support of organizations like the Western Foothills Land Trust, Mahoosuc Land Trust, Mahoosuc Pathways, and Bethel Outing Club, who all contributed to the success of the Challenge by providing local trails and encouraging people to visit those places.

Beneficiaries of the 2020 Second Nature Adventure Challenge include:

Bethel Area: Bethel Food Pantry, Bethel

Oxford Hills: Agnes Gray Elementary School Food Pantry, West Paris

River Valley: Servant’s Heart Food Pantry, Peru

Each will receive a $2,000 contribution from Maine West to support their work to address food security for people in communities across the region.

