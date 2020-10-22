DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for a grief support group in western Maine and I’m hoping there is one actually meeting in person, not on ZOOM. My husband passed away recently and I am struggling. I could really use some support. — Zelda, Bethel

ANSWER: Androscoggin Home Care + Hospice (www.ahch.org, 795-9468 or 1-800-482-7412 normally offers grief support groups as does St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston (777-8520). Old South Church in Farmington has a support group as well (645-2884 or 778-0424). In South Paris, there is H.O.P.E (890-3673 or 743-7458). Contact them to see if they are meeting in person and what protocols they have at this time.

Also, if you have a church home, your minister should be able to help you find what you’re looking for. If you don’t, reach out to a local minister or to your health care provider or hospital nearest you. Friends who have lost loved ones may also have recommendations for you.

I offer my deepest condolences and know that you are not alone. I pray that over time, your heart will heal and that the good memories of your loved one will help you carry on.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I started subscribing to the Sun Journal daily paper and am wondering how I can read the Sun Spots column on Mondays when it’s online only. What category is it in? — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: First of all, thank you for reading Sun Spots! On the bold black banner, click on “Lifestyles.” Sun Spots is the second tab down.

This is also a good time to remind everyone that Sun Spots is here for you. I really enjoy answering your questions and helping you find what you need. Now, more than ever, writing Sun Spots brings me joy. Knowing that I can do my small bit to help others is just the best!

Remember, Sun Spots is for questions, for sharing, and for needs. If you want to sell something, please contact classifieds. If you need an item that would be worth something (furniture, for example), you do need to offer to pay for it or barter.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like the names of people who do upholstery on two wing-back chairs and could complete the work before Christmas. Do you have anyone in your Rolodex? — Colleen, Mechanic Falls

ANSWER: In the Rolodex, I have Donna Marie Harrington. She works in Gamache and Lessard Custom Window Treatments as their in-house upholsterer, but is self-employed. Some of her work can be seen on Facebook at the Comfy Cushion Upholstery by Donna (Marie Harrington). You can reach her at 212-6195 or e-mail her at [email protected]—Donna, Auburn

Another option is Doreen Gendron at Unique Designs (754-0048). She is also on Facebook at UniqueDesignsDesigner.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for recommendations for a dog groomer in the Lewiston-Auburn area. I have a cockapoo mix that is normally quite well-behaved until it’s time for a bath. I’ve gotten past the stage where I can do the job myself. — Shannon, no town

ANSWER: In the Rolodex I have 4Paws Pet Grooming (312-5823); Styling Dog (513-1454); Lil’ grooming Shop (577-6484); Vantastic Grooming (931-8219).

If you have other recommendations, please write in.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: