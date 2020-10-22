Thursday, October 22
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas State at Appalachian State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Auburn
9:30 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Alabama
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, First Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at Hanwha
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
FOX, NFLN — NY Giants at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Cibao FC, Preliminary Round, Alajuela, Costa Rica
8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Municipal Limeño vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round, San Salvador, El Salvador
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at FC Bayern Munich, Group Stage, Group A (taped)
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Seattle
FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds

Early Friday

AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
CYCLING
1 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 3, Lodosa to La Laguna Negra – Vinuesa, 103 miles, (taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy

