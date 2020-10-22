Thursday, October 22

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas State at Appalachian State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Auburn

9:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, First Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at Hanwha

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

FOX, NFLN — NY Giants at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Cibao FC, Preliminary Round, Alajuela, Costa Rica

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Municipal Limeño vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round, San Salvador, El Salvador

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at FC Bayern Munich, Group Stage, Group A (taped)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Seattle

FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds

Early Friday

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

CYCLING

1 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 3, Lodosa to La Laguna Negra – Vinuesa, 103 miles, (taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy

