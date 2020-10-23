To the Editor:

We hope this find you safe and well. We were sorry that we had to cancel our Spring programs, a concert by the State Street Traditional Jazz Band, and the spring concert by the Maine Mountain Chamber Music group.

We are pleased, however, to have sponsored a production of Our Town, directed by Ethan Wright which featured local actors and musicians. There was an evening performance at the Titcomb Mt. Ski Area on Saturday, August 29, and a matinee on Sunday the 30th.

Next was an outdoor performance by the State Street Traditional Jazz Band. This was a free performance given as a gift by ArtsFarmington to our membership and area folks who have struggled with COVID restrictions, and have longed for the return of live performances. This also was at the Titcomb Mt. Ski Area and followed COVID precautions.

A performance by our local artists, pianists Yuri Funahashi, and Steve Pane, with their son, violinist Gianluca Pane was sponsored by us and was available as a virtual concert through our web site on September 26th. It will continue to be available free of charge until 10/26. It was recorded in Nordica Auditorium so as to capture the visual feeling of being there in a front row seat with the excellent audio of a live performance in Nordica.

We plan to continue to provide a schedule of events, but many will need to be “virtual”, with a return to live indoor events only as allowed by state guidelines and available indoor venues. Planned is a performance in the Farmington Middle School by mime and story teller Antonio Rocha. Also planned is the Charlie Chaplin film, The Kid, with live “old piano” accompaniment by Doug Protsik.

We are pleased to bring the performing arts back to Farmington, even if it be in “virtual” form.

Burt Knapp

President

ArtsFarmington

