LISBON — Adelle Surette entered the Oak Hill record books last week, when she scored her program-best 53rd goal.

The senior leader hasn’t slowed down.

Surette scored another two goals Friday in a 2-0 victory over Lisbon to give her 58 in her career.

“It’s good to have the pressure off and to be able to just go out there and play now,” Surette said.

It marked the second meeting of the season between the teams — Oak Hill took a 6-1 decision earlier this fall.

Oak Hill head coach Betsy Gilbert had high praise for her players on the back line.

“Those girls have been our connection all year long. They have been our leaders,” Gilbert said.

Lisbon coach Julie Petrie said she was proud of the way her team improved from the teams’ previous meeting.

“Everyone played well as a unit (Friday). We have improved so much since the last time we saw them,” Petrie said. “A lot of girls stepped up to play (Friday).”

Before the game, Lisbon honored its three seniors with an emotional pregame ceremony.

“While it wasn’t traditional because nothing can be this year, it was really important for the team and me to recognize these girls before their last game on this field,” Petrie said.

Greyhounds senior captain Megan Libby didn’t let the emotions of her last home game get in the way of the business at hand.

“It was a great feeling to have our senior day. Even though it was a loss, we played a great game as a team and kept our heads in it the whole way,” Libby said.

For Surette, it was her last time facing an opponent in Lisbon that she has been competing against for four years.

“I’ve always thought of Lisbon as a rival, and it’s always a competitive game whenever we go up against them,” Surette said.

Friday marked Lisbon’s first game since Oct. 5, and many players were unsure if they would have another game this season.

“I’ll always remember all of these girls, we’ve really come together as a group this season with everything that has happened,” Libby said.

Added Petrie: “The togetherness. The kids were all so grateful and willing to play. We were all just so grateful for the opportunity to play again (Friday).”

Surette’s first goal came halfway through the first quarter, when she fired a shot into the back of the cage.

Just under five minutes into the second half, Surette scored again, converting a pass from junior midfielder Brianna Dumais.

Lisbon goalie Maria Levesque (12 saves) also turned in a strong performance.

