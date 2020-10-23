LEWISTON — The Franco-American Collection (FAC) at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College will hold the last of its series of free online workshops exploring oral history, genealogy and memoir at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Denis Ledoux, director of The Memoir Network, who has been helping people to write personal and family history since 1989, will offer a mini-Turning Memories into Memoirs workshop.

His Zoom teleclass will cover five basic must-do tasks memoir writers need to tackle successfully as they prepare to leave a written legacy. While this is a writing-focused program, its principles can be applied to oral history or genealogy narratives. Participants will receive class downloads after their registration. No prior writing experience or attendance in the previous programs in the series is necessary.

Ledoux’s “Turning Memories Into Memoirs/A Handbook for Writing Lifestories” (1992, 1998, 2006) is a classic in the memoir-writing field and, along with his many other titles — among them “We Were Not Spoiled/Franco Memoir” written with his mother and “A Sugary Frosting” written using texts from his deceased wife, — is available in hardcopy and electronic forms. He believes that anyone with a strong desire and a commitment to learn can succeed at writing an interesting memoir.

There is no fee for the programs which are made possible by a grant from the Québec Delegation in Boston. The Delegation has shown itself enthusiastic in supporting Franco-American initiatives.

All programs are archived at https://video.maine.edu/channel/Franco-American%2BCollection%2BHistory%2Band%2BMemory%2BVirtual%2BSeries/186544603 and can be viewed at leisure. A full listing of the Franco-American Collection’s 2020-2021 programs is also available there.

For more information or to register, contact Ledoux, FAC board program chair, at [email protected] or FAC Archivist Anna Faherty at [email protected] or by phone at 207- 753-6545. Register at https://maine.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsfuirrz0vEtZndLPugFplMzn6SjfNwt4K.