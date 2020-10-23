Elijah LaRoche, 5, takes a leap into a pile of leaves Friday morning in his grandparents’ yard in Auburn. His sister Piper, 4, left, and older brother Levi, not shown, wait their turns. Since the school year has limited in-class days, the siblings spend many days together with their grandparents. Elijah said he likes school, but loves coming to his grandparents’ house even more. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

auburn maine
