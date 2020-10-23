Friday, October 23
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulsa at South Florida
8 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Alabama (Birmingham)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
8 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at North Carolina State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia
7 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Second Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.)
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 3, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Quarterfinals

Early Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Richmond vs. Geelong, Grand Final, The Gabba, Woolloongabba, Australia
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at NC

filed under:
sports on tv
