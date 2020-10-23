WILTON — The Wilton Recreation Department recently wrapped up it’s fall sports programs with an exciting championship game in the Major League Division (grades 4-8) The first place Blue team advanced to the title game with a semi-final win over the Green team by the score of 4-2. In the other semi-final the 3rd place Red team pulled off a mild upset over #2 Maroon by the score of 3-2. On a picture perfect fall day the showdown between Blue and Red saw a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation play. After a 5 minute overtime and then another sudden death overtime it came down to penalty shots with Blue coming out on top by a score of 4-2. The rec department would like to thank it’s volunteer coaches for their commitment during a very different kind of year.