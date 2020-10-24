100 Years Ago: 1920

A new light has been suspended at the intersection of Court and Main streets in Auburn. It throws a brilliant light on the square, and should do away with any possibility of an accident.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn’s Lost Valley ski area will be among several from Maine planning to have booths at the Boston Ski Show.According to the Maine Department of Economic Development, Lost Valley will be among the ski areas saying “Ski Me.” at the popular show. Other areas with booths will be Sugarloaf, Saddleback, Evergreen Valley, Moosehead, and Pleasant Mountain.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Sen. Edmund S. Muskie, D-Maine, says he is not too unhappy about losing his bid for the vice presidency in 1968. “As I contemplate the duties of the vice president as they changed in the last two years, I’m rather glad I lost.” Muskie told the crowd Thursday night at a rally boosting New Hampshire Democrats. “Muskie said the Democratic party favors “the ferment of ideas. We encourage dissent and of disagreement because we know out of it we are most likely to get the wisdom needed to govern the future.” He criticized the Republican administration’s record over the last two years and maintained that the Democratic party “understands that no single group of Americans is large enough, strong enough or influential enough to have its own way all of the time.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

