LEWISTON – Marcel “Mike” L. Gagnon, 89, of Lewiston, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, after sustaining a serious fall on Wednesday morning at the Woodland’s Memory Care Facility. He was surrounded by his children at the time of his death. Mike will always be remembered for his warm heart and loving personality. Everyone who had the fortune of meeting him, loved him. He was loyal, compassionate and most importantly; a family man.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1931 to the late Hormidas and Jeannette Gagnon. He was educated in the Auburn schools.

Mike married Lorraine P. Potvin on July 12, 1952. They were married for 66 years. They had four children and raised their family in “Little Canada” spending their summers at their camp in Sabattus.

Mike began his working career at the young age of 11 at the Walton Bakery. Many other jobs he did were working at the Continental Mill, milkman for Pleasant Dairy, housekeeping supervisor and Publix Supermarket.

After he was married he joined the army and was stationed at Fort Sill, Okla. where he went to cooking school.

Mike loved going dancing with his wife at Thibeault Faucher and Jacques Cartier. They enjoyed eight beautiful years in Sarasota, Fla. before his retirement.

He is survived by his son, Richard and his wife Darlene Gagnon, daughter Monique and her husband Yvan Grimard, daughter Celine Gagnon and daughter Lori-Ann and husband David Drouin; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Jason, Ashley, Krista, Kaileb, Anthony, Derek; and 13 great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Fleurette Bell, Dorothy Levasseur, Rita Potvin and Florence Potvin.

He was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine; his brother, Bertrand; and his mom and dad.

We would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Brown and the staff on the Joint Center at St. Mary’s for their wonderful care.

A private committal will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Association.