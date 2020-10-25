Androscoggin County
• Laura Clark, 47, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication with prior convictions, operating with a suspended license, and leaving the scene of an accident, 8 p.m. Sunday on Grove Street in Sabattus.
Auburn
• Andrew Hood, 37, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Webster Street.
• Kayla Murphy, 24, of Durham, New Hampshire, on an outstanding warrant for fugitive from justice, 10:02 p.m. Sunday at 100 Mount Auburn Ave.
• Ronnie Clark, 41, of Lewiston, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or violating conditions of release, 12:55 p.m. Monday on Hampshire Street.
Lewiston
• Erik Wilson, 26, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:16 p.m. Sunday at 17 Evergreen Road.
• Christopher Moser, 30, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 4 a.m. Monday at 41 Delcliffe Lane.
• Julie Wassell, 36, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, Monday on Sabattus Street.
• Jordan Palmer, 22, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 1:45 p.m. Monday at 736 Lisbon St.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Lindbergh Crate moves from Canaan to Wreaths Across America Museum in Columbia Falls
-
Health care
KVCC to offer paid nursing class through partnership with Mid-Maine Regional Adult and Community Education
-
News
WEEK IN PHOTOS: October 17-23, 2020
-
Sports
NFL roundup: Steelers survive Titans comeback, stay unbeaten
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log