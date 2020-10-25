Androscoggin County

• Laura Clark, 47, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication with prior convictions, operating with a suspended license, and leaving the scene of an accident, 8 p.m. Sunday on Grove Street in Sabattus.

Auburn

• Andrew Hood, 37, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Webster Street.

• Kayla Murphy, 24, of Durham, New Hampshire, on an outstanding warrant for fugitive from justice, 10:02 p.m. Sunday at 100 Mount Auburn Ave.

• Ronnie Clark, 41, of Lewiston, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or violating conditions of release, 12:55 p.m. Monday on Hampshire Street.

Lewiston

• Erik Wilson, 26, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:16 p.m. Sunday at 17 Evergreen Road.

• Christopher Moser, 30, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 4 a.m. Monday at 41 Delcliffe Lane.

• Julie Wassell, 36, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, Monday on Sabattus Street.

• Jordan Palmer, 22, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 1:45 p.m. Monday at 736 Lisbon St.

