Sunday, October 25
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING
6 a.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Spa, Belgium (taped)
9 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas (taped)
9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Portugese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
2 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 3, Spa, Belgium (taped)
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas
FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
4:30 p.m.
NBC — MotoGP: The Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit, Motorland Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain
6 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
BOWLING
5 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville
2 p.m.
SECN — Florida at South Carolina
4 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Final Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 7th-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 5th-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 3rd-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Gilbert, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Pittsburgh at Tennessee
FOX — Green Bay at Houston
4:25 p.m.
CBS — San Francisco at New England
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Seattle at Arizona
RUGBY
4 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Melbourne, Grand Final, ANZ Stadium, Sydney
3:35 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Pro14: Connacht at Edinburgh, Group Stage, Group B
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Southampton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton
3:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atlético at Santos Laguna
SWIMMING
12 p.m.
CBSSN — ISL: The N 3, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Finals

filed under:
sports on tv
