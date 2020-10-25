Sunday, October 25

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.

CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Spa, Belgium (taped)

9 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas (taped)

9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Portugese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.

CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 3, Spa, Belgium (taped)

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas

FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

4:30 p.m.

NBC — MotoGP: The Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit, Motorland Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain

6 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

BOWLING

5 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville

2 p.m.

SECN — Florida at South Carolina

4 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Final Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 7th-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 5th-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 3rd-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Gilbert, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Pittsburgh at Tennessee

FOX — Green Bay at Houston

4:25 p.m.

CBS — San Francisco at New England

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Seattle at Arizona

RUGBY

4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Melbourne, Grand Final, ANZ Stadium, Sydney

3:35 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Pro14: Connacht at Edinburgh, Group Stage, Group B

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Southampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton

3:30 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atlético at Santos Laguna

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: The N 3, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Finals

