Kenyon Pillsbury of Mt. Abram attempts to put a header into the back of the net Oct. 21 during a game against Dirigo High School. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Dirigo’s Jayce Brophy (No. 1), Alexa Perreault (4), Megan Fletcher (15) and Grace Robbins, far right, practice social distancing Oct. 23 as they celebrate the first goal of their game against Telstar in Dixfield. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Brannen McGraw walks up Hillsdale Street in Auburn with his dog, Taska, and children, Riley, right and Bowden, last week. They were heading to a nearby playground. Riley loves the slide but is getting brave enough to hang from the monkey bars. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

A 360-degree panoramic photo of the Bates College quad in Lewiston on Oct. 23. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

COVID-19 monitor April Varrieault, left, allows a man to enter Lewiston City Hall to conduct business on the second floor Oct. 23 while others wait in line to vote in the first-floor City Council Chamber. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Hawo Issack and her two daughters listen Oct. 22 during the U. S. Department of Agriculture funding announcement at New Roots Cooperative Farm in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Denise Schreiber, 89, and her daughter, Denise Begin, rake their front yard in Lewiston on Oct. 18 . “I feel pretty good,” said Schreiber, who has a goal of celebrating her 100th birthday. “She wants to have a party at the Hilton Garden Inn,” Begin added. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Storyteller J.T. Turner narrates the classic Halloween thriller “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” to a sold-out audience Oct. 17 at McLaughlin Garden & Homestead in South Paris. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

