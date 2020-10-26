LEWISTON — Jim Gallant will bring his versatile finger-style guitar to the Oasis of Music beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. While well-known as a singer-songwriter and a singer of great American songs, Gallant will focus on covers and originals in an instrumental vein. Not singing is part of COVID-19 protocols, which are observed at the Oasis of Music, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

As a member of the Seacoast Guitar Society Gallant was a featured artist in their first fingerstyle compilation CD titled “Seacoast Guitarist Vol 1.” Ron Silverstein of 20th Century Guitar Magazine writes, “A gifted acoustic guitarist, Jim Gallant’s fretboard is both rhythmic and tuneful.” In a review of his fingerstyle instrumental CD “River Watch,” “Good Times” music magazine’s Ron Hart writes … “Gallant ranks among some of the finest tunesmiths in the Northeast.”

The title song from that CD was chosen by Ars Nova Productions for their compilation CD titled “The Hottest New Independent Artist, Vol 3: Powerful Instrumentals.” Most recently his song “The Don,” about the 1941 maritime tragedy off the coast of Maine, which claimed the lives of 34 people mostly from the towns of Mexico and Rumford, was used as a theme song in the MPBN televised documentary “Gone: The Mystery of the Don.”

He recently finished his fourth CD, “Old Hat with a New Coat,” a collection of down home Americana songs. Cyrus Rhodes of The Muses Music says of his latest CD, “From start to finish “Old Hat with a New Coat” by Jim Gallant is one impressive catalog of music. The music is consistent, uplifting, extremely entertaining. Note for note, song for song there isn’t really a weak piece on this entire catalog. The lyrics are catchy, the melodies are well crafted and hooky. Last but not least the songwriting is world-class.”

Admission to the Oasis of Music is free, with donations accepted. For more information, call 207-344-3106 or email [email protected]

